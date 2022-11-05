Expand / Collapse search
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running against Republican opponent Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro promised to combat "right-to-work" laws and preserve the state's "union way of life" in a campaign speech Friday.

Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, is seeking to defeat Trump-backed GOP nominee Doug Mastriano in the state's November gubernatorial election.

Speaking to a crowd in Kingston, Shapiro promised that, if elected, he would not allow Pennsylvania to become a "right-to-work" state.

"This will never be ‘right-to-work’ state," Shapiro told the audience, according to local outlet The Times Leader. "Never."

"Right-to-work" laws guarantee an employee's right to refuse to join a labor union and prevent union dues from being a requirement for employment. 

Twenty-seven states in the U.S. have "right-to-work" laws, which are largely opposed by unions and progressive groups that see the laws as intentionally antagonistic toward organized labor movements.

Shapiro has emphasized his support for organized labor throughout his campaign.

At the same speech, Shapiro touted his plan to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $15 an hour and his support for vocational programs.