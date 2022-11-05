Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro promised to combat "right-to-work" laws and preserve the state's "union way of life" in a campaign speech Friday.

Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, is seeking to defeat Trump-backed GOP nominee Doug Mastriano in the state's November gubernatorial election.

Speaking to a crowd in Kingston, Shapiro promised that, if elected, he would not allow Pennsylvania to become a "right-to-work" state.

SWING-STATE PENNSYLVANIA HAS TWO OF THE MOST CLOSELY WATCHED MIDTERM ELECTIONS. HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.

"This will never be ‘right-to-work’ state," Shapiro told the audience, according to local outlet The Times Leader. "Never."

PENNSYLVANIA POLITICAL CANDIDATES TALK FENTANYL AS MIDTERMS APPROACH

"Right-to-work" laws guarantee an employee's right to refuse to join a labor union and prevent union dues from being a requirement for employment.

Twenty-seven states in the U.S. have "right-to-work" laws, which are largely opposed by unions and progressive groups that see the laws as intentionally antagonistic toward organized labor movements.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shapiro has emphasized his support for organized labor throughout his campaign.

At the same speech, Shapiro touted his plan to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $15 an hour and his support for vocational programs.