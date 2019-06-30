De Blasio will restore benefits to LGBTQ veterans if elected president

New York City Mayor and presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio announced Sunday he will work to restore benefits to LGBTQ veterans if he’s elected president in 2020.

De Blasio, announcing ahead of New York City’s pride march, said he will sign an executive order that would immediately give veterans who are forced to leave the military due to their sexual orientation an honorable discharge.

“Our veterans should not have to wait in line to receive any services. As President, I’ll immediately restore benefits to the LGBTQ veterans who received a less than honorable discharge simply because of who they are,” de Blasio said. “The brave Americans who choose to dedicate themselves to serving this nation deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

De Blasio added the current program that helps restore benefits to LGBTQ veterans is “often stretched by demands and costly.”

The mayor said he will also reverse President Trump’s transgender military ban if he’s elected.

De Blasio is one of 24 Democratic candidates running for president in 2020. De Blasio appeared on stage Wednesday for the first presidential debate.