FLASHBACK: DCCC's panned gas prices tweet looking worse as prices skyrocket due to Russia-Ukraine war

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) panned tweet from three months ago, which used a misleading graph showing gas prices going down 2 cents per gallon and credited President Biden, is looking worse as gas prices continue to skyrocket during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Twitter users criticized the December tweet for its misleading Y axis, which had no start date and showed gas prices only dropping, ignoring the previous spike in prices during Biden's presidency.

"Thanks, [President Biden]," the DCCC’s official account posted along with a graph that had no start date showing gas prices going down by two cents from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29.

The DCCC post came after Biden opened the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve — government-stockpiled fuel reserved for wartime and national emergencies — to offset the then-spiking cost of gas.

The chart was so misleading that even The Washington Post mocked the tweet as possibly "the worst defense of the Biden administration yet."

With White House chief of staff Ron Klain and other members of the Biden administration amplifying the tweet at the time, today's gas prices pour cold water on the narrative that the White House was pushing.

Republicans have long pushed for U.S. energy independence and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has only amplified those calls.

Several members have introduced legislation taking aim at Russia’s primary market and Achilles’ heel: the energy sector.

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, introduced the Republican Study Committee-backed Midland Over Moscow Act last month that would require Biden to create a plan to beef up U.S. energy security while pushing back on Russia, reapply sanctions onto the Russian Nord Stream II pipeline, and make it easier for American companies to export liquid natural gas.

"If President Biden is serious about buying American products—he should start with oil & gas from the Permian Basin," Pfluger told Fox News Digital. "The U.S. and her allies should not be reliant on our enemies for energy."

"President Biden must vocally commit to unleashing American energy producers to secure our country and our allies. We must put Midland over Moscow."

Gas prices shot up overnight across the U.S., with the national average rising to $3.728 from $3.656 the day before — a 2% increase.

Additionally, on average gas today costs over 30 cents more than February’s monthly average of $3.413.

The cost of gas is likely to keep increasing as the war in Ukraine rages on and U.S. energy companies continue to cut ties with Russia.

Fox News Digital’s Yael Halon contributed reporting.