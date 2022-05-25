Crypto billionaire could spend $1B for Democrats in 2024 election

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried may look to become the largest ever donor in a single election during the 2024 cycle by throwing in a whopping $1 billion for the Democratic Party.

According to a podcast interview released Tuesday, the 30-year-old founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX said he anticipates giving "north of $100 million" in the next presidential election.

But that number could jump times 10 if Donald Trump makes another bid for the commander in chief role, Bankman-Fried said, adding he has a "soft ceiling" of $1 billion.

Bankman-Fried was estimated to be worth $22 billion in October 2021 by Forbes.

"It really does depend on what happens. It's really dependent on exactly who's running where, for what," he said while on the Pushkin Industries podcast "What’s Your Problem."

"[$1 billion] is a decent thing to look at as a – I would hate to say hard ceiling, because who knows what's going to happen between now and then – but at least sort of as a soft ceiling," he added.



Trump has not officially announced a presidential bid, but his presence in GOP primary campaigns suggests the former president is looking to make another bid.

The crypto billionaire was reportedly one of the biggest donors to President Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Bankman-Fried said he doesn’t care so much about party politics but said he will put his money behind "sane governance," adding he believes the U.S. has a responsibility to "shepherd" the world in a "powerful but responsible manner."

Social projects like animal welfare, anti-poverty causes, and pandemic preparedness are chief concerns for Bankman-Fried.

The billionaire said there was also a "very low" possibility that he donates zero funds for the Democratic Party if he feels the campaigns are already secure.