Cruz blasts Dems for putting 'crazy Uncle Bernie' in charge of Senate Budget Committee

Senator Ted Cruz , R-Texas, blasted the Senate Democrats for putting " crazy Uncle Bernie " in charge of the Senate Budget Committee while speaking at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference in Michigan Friday night.

"Remember, he was kind of crazy Uncle Bernie," Cruz said about Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vt. "Well, now he's the chairman of the Budget Committee."

Lamenting that the Senate Democrats were saying they "don’t agree with Bernie" just five years ago, Cruz pointed out that Sanders is "the lone admitted socialist in the Senate" and torched the Democrats for making Sanders — who is not a Democrat — the Senate Budget Committee chairman.

MCCONNELL SLAMS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, SANDERS ON THE SENATE FLOOR OVER RUNAWAY INFLATION, ‘ABSURD’ SPENDING

Cruz also noted that the Senate was set to vote on the Democrats' budget proposal, which he torched as "the socialist budget with the Green New Deal."

"With trillions in new taxes, if you pay taxes under the Democrats proposal, your taxes are going up," Cruz said. "Individual taxes, small business taxes, corporate taxes, capital gains taxes, the death tax. All they want to raise by trillions of dollars."

"Regulators, descending on small businesses like locusts," the Texas Republican added.

The $3.5 trillion bill has seen fiery debate as it goes through the budget reconciliation process, with the Senate parliamentarian dealing a major blow to the Democrats when it was ruled a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants could not be included in the package.

"The President has made very clear that he supports efforts by Congress to include a pathway to citizenship in the reconciliation package and is grateful to Congressional leadership for all of the work they are doing to make this a reality," a White House spokesperson said last week.

"The Parliamentarian’s ruling is deeply disappointing but we fully expect our partners in the Senate to come back with alternative proposals for the Parliamentarian to consider," they continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., shared in the White House’s opinion, saying he was also "deeply disappointed" at the ruling in a statement.

Sanders’ office did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.