Confidence in agriculture has fallen thanks to US-China trade war: 711 Ranch manager

Confidence in agriculture has diminished thanks to President Trump’s trade war with China, according to 711 Ranch manager James Henderson.

Continue Reading Below

“As I talk to our local farmers, the young guys, they are scared. There’s not a lot of confidence in agriculture right now as a result of the ongoing trade wars,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on “The Claman Countdown.”

Henderson explained how the trade war has financially affected his farm.

“We are not winning in agriculture right now with the ongoing trade war. On my farm over the past 18 months since the trade wars have started. I’ve lost between $35K and $40K worth of market value in the products that I’ve produced,” he said.

Earlier this month, President Trump told reporters outside the White House that he is not ready to make a deal with the Chinese.

Advertisement

“They would like to make a deal. I’m not ready to make a deal,” Trump said.

Henderson feels that ranchers won’t be able to hold out until Trump finally makes a deal with the Chinese.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“I really feel like we’re running short on time and I don’t think we can run out the clock until the president’s ready.”