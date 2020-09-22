Report: 92% of college faculty members' political donations in this battleground state went to Democrats

The vast majority of college faculty members in Ohio who donated to political campaigns during this year's election cycle heavily favored Democratic candidates, according to reports.

Faculty members in Ohio's 11 largest universities donated more than $939,000 to candidates for federal office, according to The College Fix, a conservative news site that reports on higher education. Of that, $868,000 went to Democratic candidates.

Donors contributed $168,000 to presidential candidates, with Joe Biden receiving 83% of the funds, compared to 17% for President Trump.

In Ohio State University, the largest university in the state, 93% of faculty members gave contributions to Democrats. Biden received 90% of contributions to presidential candidates.

The one school in which Trump received more donations than Biden was Youngstown State University. He raised $2,315 compared to $785 for the former vice president.

Trump leads Biden 48% to 46.5% in the state, according to Real Clear Politics. In 2016, Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points.

At other schools, Trump was outraised by Democratic candidates who have since dropped out the presidential race earlier this year, the news site reported. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., raised more than $24,000 at the University of Cincinnati while supporters there gave Trump $3,300.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg also outraised Trump.