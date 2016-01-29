Christie on Presidency: 'Now is Not My Time'

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Tuesday that he would not enter the 2012 race, saying that "now is not my time."

"Now is not my time," Christie told reporters. "Whether you like it or not you're stuck with me," he told New Jersey residents.

At a press conference at the State House in Trenton, Christie acknowledged that he had been tempted to run after a huge outpouring of support from across the country, but that in the end had decided that his instincts had been correct and that his loyalty remained with New Jersey voters.

Christie, 49, a former federal prosecutor was elected to the governor's mansion in 2009. He is up for re-election in 2013.