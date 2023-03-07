Chinese 'spy cranes' part of the 'most comprehensive penetration' of US in history: Gen. Jack Keane

The U.S. is in dire need of a "wake-up call," according to one retired four-star general, as national security officials have possibly discovered another espionage threat from China.

"This is part of the most comprehensive penetration of the United States in our entire history," Fox News senior strategic analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. "But given how massive China's penetration is, it's not surprising. And we got to have a wake-up call here in terms of what is really happening."

Pentagon officials are reportedly investigating security concerns related to shipping and cargo cranes manufactured in China – then used at ports across America – to monitor U.S. logistics operations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

At issue are ship-to-shore cranes manufactured by ZPMC, a Chinese state-owned company that makes close to 80% of cranes currently in use at U.S. ports, including some used by the U.S. military.

American officials have voiced concerns about censors that could monitor U.S. logistical operations as well as technology that allows the cranes to be remotely controlled, opening the door to potential disruptions to the American supply chain.

Keane noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to replace the U.S. as a world superpower, and to do that, must dominate economically and militarily.

"China has the top advanced research centers in the world," the general said. "And as much as they steal our intellectual property, many people think that's the basis for their advancement, but no, that is part of the basis for their technological advancement. The other part is a huge investment in advanced research and how that is also advanced to them. Remember, they want to dominate technology-wise, and they're on a path to do that."

The crane revelations come almost one month after national concerns about Chinese surveillance flights that traversed across the midland U.S., oversensitive military sites. Keane noted that the spy balloons "resonated" with Americans in terms of how comprehensive China’s security penetration is.

"Are we attempting to contain China? Is that an accurate statement? Are we also attempting to deter China from conflict in the region? You betcha, we are doing that," Keane said. "And this administration, while I've been critical of them because of our military erosion, the fact is they have strengthened the allies and partners in the region."

On Monday, a Chinese government official responded to the Pentagon’s claims, accusing the U.S. of being paranoid about the possibility of spy cranes.

"The claim is complete paranoia," Mao Ning, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a news conference, according to Newsweek, adding that voicing such concerns is "misleading to the American public."

The general urged America and its allies to get militarily prepared, warning them not to become "outgunned or outmanned" by China.

"We've got to get more capability into the Indo-Pacific region, and we have to get advanced technology moving in the right direction with a budget that reflects all of that need," Keane said.

