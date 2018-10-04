Chinese spying microchips found in Apple, Amazon computers: report

article

Chinese hackers have reportedly implanted spying in servers used by numerous data centers of such U.S. corporate giants as Apple and Amazon, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The Chinese initiative targeted nearly 30 companies, Bloomberg said in an exclusive report based on a lengthy investigation. The outlet said the hacking is "the most significant known supply chain attack ever against U.S. companies."

No consumer data was reportedly compromised.

The malicious microchips were traced to subcontracting factories that manufactured motherboards for Super Micro, based in San Jose, California. Agents with the People’s Liberation Army bribed or bluffed factory officials to change motherboard designs so the Chinese chips could be implanted in the motherboards.

While the news agency says Apple and Amazon found the chips in servers as long ago as 2015, the two corporate giants deny the claim that the presence of the chips was anything more than a manufacturing mistake.

Apple removed Super Micro servers in 2015 and cut ties with Super Micro the following year.

Requests for comment from Apple and Amazon were not immediately received.