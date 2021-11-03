China's hypersonic missile test a 'very troubling development,' national security expert warns

Reagan National Security Council's Roger Robinson, Jr. discussed concerns over China's hypersonic missiles, arguing that the tests are a ‘very troubling development’ for the U.S. during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

ROGER ROBINSON: They're [hypersonic missile] called fractional orbital bombardment system or a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle that can circumnavigate the Earth in low-Earth orbit and attack targets at will. They can even fly over the South Pole to help negate our existing missile defenses. It's a very troubling development, to say the least, as recognized by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs. These and other Chinese advanced weapons systems are not exactly what American investors had in mind, helping fund directly or indirectly with their hard-earned investment dollars and investment portfolios, that's for sure.

So what we're looking at here is another Chinese military company that has evaded sanctions. Its parent company, which owns a 42% stake, but it's really frankly more controlled than that is called China Electronics Corporation. It's denied access to the U.S. capital markets. It's on the Pentagon's list of Chinese military companies, and yet its associated company is in effect. So China Great Wall is free to be invested in by the American people who are helping fund its predations. And so this is the kind of problem that we're having on a grand scale.

