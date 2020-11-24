Expand / Collapse search
China

China the biggest challenge for Biden's Cabinet: Gen. Jack Keane

China is the 'bilateral challenge for the United States of the 21st century'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane discusses President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet picks as it relates to 'confronting' China.

China will be the biggest challenge for Biden's cabinet: Gen. Jack Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane discusses President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet picks as it relates to 'confronting' China.

China “will absolutely” be the "No. 1" challenge for President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet, according to Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane.

“It is the bilateral challenge for the United States of the 21st century and the choices that they’ll make are not going to be easy ones as they have not been for our president who is serving right now,” Keane told FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

Keane's comments come on the heels of Biden on Monday announcing a number of key Cabinet appointments, including Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security, and Avril Haines to serve as the first woman to lead the intelligence community, among other positions.

Keane went on to say that “confronting” the challenge of China is a “complicated issue.” He also questioned how the Biden cabinet will “cooperate” with China regarding the coronavirus pandemic and other key issues.

“What are we going to compete with on China? And certainly competing economically and competing with AI, artificial intelligence, 5G, quantum computing, all of the advanced technologies are going to be there.” Keane said.

“And this is where it gets tough, what are we going to confront China on? And are we going to confront them on their economic coercion, on their military intimidation in the South China Sea, on what they’re doing in terms of human rights-- these are all choices and all these choices have consequences."

Keane characterized Biden's picks as a "centrist selection" while also noting that they "do have foreign policy and national security experience."

"They will rely heavily on multilateralism and relationships with allies to achieve the United States objectives and goals, but, it remains to be seen what tough choices they’ll be making.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.