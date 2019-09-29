China to send its top trade negotiator to US for talks

When trade talks between the United States and China resume in October , they will indeed be on the highest level.

Continue Reading Below

China's top trade negotiator will lead the 13th round of talks aimed at resolving a trade war with the U.S., a senior Chinese official said Sunday.

Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington for the negotiations, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said. He didn't specify exact dates, but said the talks would be after China's National Day holiday, which runs through Oct. 7.

U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross told FOX Business that the October 10-11 timeframe was roughly the target.

"The two sides should find a solution through equal dialogue in accordance with the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," Wang said at a news conference with other officials, including Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.

The Trump administration first imposed tariffs on Chinese imports last year in a bid to win concessions from China, which responded with tit-for-tat tariffs. The escalating dispute between the world's two largest economies has depressed stock prices and poses a threat to the global economy.

Both sides have made conciliatory gestures ahead of the next round of talks, but a deal remains elusive.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The U.S. postponed a further tariff hike on Chinese goods, and China lifted punitive duties on soybeans. The move helps both American farmers and Chinese pig breeders, who use soy as feed and are struggling with a devastating outbreak of African swine fever.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.