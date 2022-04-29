Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

China giving ‘lip service’ to Russia over Ukraine invasion, former Sen. Lieberman warns

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping's partnership is the closest the communist parties have been 'in decades,' Lieberman said

close
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., argues that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s partnership is the closest the communist parties have been ‘in decades’ amid the Ukraine invasion.  video

China giving ‘lip service’ to Russia over Ukraine invasion: Lieberman

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., argues that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s partnership is the closest the communist parties have been ‘in decades’ amid the Ukraine invasion. 

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., suggested on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that China is giving "lip service" to Russia over the Ukraine invasion and argued that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s partnership is the closest the communist parties have been "in decades."

HOW CHINA IS INTERTWINED WITH ‘MADE IN AMERICA’ INDUSTRY

JOE LIEBERMAN: It's only a few months ago, early in February, about three weeks before the Russians invaded Ukraine, that Putin and Xi Jinping met in Beijing, and they gave each other a big hug. It's the closest of those two former communist countries they've been in decades, and they issued a very stridently anti-American communiqué at our time.

Xi Jinping Putin

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., told FOX Business Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s partnership is the closest the communist parties have been ‘in decades’ amid the Ukraine invasion.  (Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images / Getty Images)

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made that relationship, which two of them said in Beijing, had no limits. It made it pretty clear there are limits… We are finding that China has given lip service to Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. They have not actually said it was an invasion. They didn't vote with the rest of the U.N. Security Council condemning Russia. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

close
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., provides insight into how China and Russia’s relationship is impacting the world.  video

Former Sen. Lieberman on China-Russia relationship

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., provides insight into how China and Russia’s relationship is impacting the world. 