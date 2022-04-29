China giving ‘lip service’ to Russia over Ukraine invasion, former Sen. Lieberman warns

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., suggested on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that China is giving "lip service" to Russia over the Ukraine invasion and argued that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s partnership is the closest the communist parties have been "in decades."

JOE LIEBERMAN: It's only a few months ago, early in February, about three weeks before the Russians invaded Ukraine, that Putin and Xi Jinping met in Beijing, and they gave each other a big hug. It's the closest of those two former communist countries they've been in decades, and they issued a very stridently anti-American communiqué at our time.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made that relationship, which two of them said in Beijing, had no limits. It made it pretty clear there are limits… We are finding that China has given lip service to Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. They have not actually said it was an invasion. They didn't vote with the rest of the U.N. Security Council condemning Russia.

