China may resume purchasing U.S. farm goods

The trade war between the U.S. and China is showing signs of easing.

Continue Reading Below

In recent days, the two sides have softened their stance.

Investors drew encouragement from China's decision to exempt some U.S. products from a recent round of tariffs.

As a gesture of "goodwill," President Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday that the United States agreed to a two-week delay in a planned increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports.

Advertisement

The Chinese Commerce Ministry responded Thursday morning saying that it welcomes a delay in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

It looks as if it could lead to China buying U.S. agriculture products again.

A Ministry spokesman said Chinese companies have started making price inquiries for farm products which could lead to China buying pork and soybeans, according to Dow Jones.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Beijing suspended the purchases in August when bilateral tensions escalated sharply.