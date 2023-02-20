Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

China

China expert warns 'war in Asia' is coming if US doesn't act: 'The choice is ours'

Gordon Chang says Biden has to 'make threats' and 'carry through' on them to deter Chinese aggression

close
Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang discusses Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine, reestablishing a deterrence strategy against China and U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan. video

We can stop China in Ukraine or end up in war in Asia: Gordon Chang

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang discusses Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine, reestablishing a deterrence strategy against China and U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan.

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang sounded the alarm about potential conflict between the U.S. and China, telling "Mornings with Maria" Monday that the Biden administration must reestablish deterrence against China or there will be "war in Asia."

GORDON CHANG: We [United States] have a menu of options. We can cut technical assistance agreements with China. We can reduce or sever trade, we can stop investment in the military sector. There are all sorts of things the administration can do if it had the political will. The important thing is reestablishing deterrence. That is one of the most dangerous things a country can do because China doesn’t believe us right now, so we’re going to have to make threats. 

CHINA ‘PREPARING FOR WAR’ WITH US, ASIA BY PARTNERING WITH RUSSIA, EXPERT WARNS

We’re going to have to carry through on those threats. The Chinese are going to react. This is going to be a spiral downward. There is momentum for war and I actually think there will be a war in Asia unless something changes. We can stop China in Ukraine by stopping Russia, or we can end up in war in Asia. The choice is ours. 

close
Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt and Strive co-founder Vivek Ramaswamy on the Biden administration's handling of the CCP threat on 'WSJ At Large.' video

Vivek Ramaswamy: We can defeat China economically now to avoid having to defeat them militarily later

Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt and Strive co-founder Vivek Ramaswamy on the Biden administration's handling of the CCP threat on 'WSJ At Large.'