Charlie Kirk dropped out of college and by 31 built a $95M political empire with a direct line to Trump

As the nation mourns Charlie Kirk, many Americans are learning for the first time of the unlikely rise of the young activist who vaulted from obscurity in suburban Illinois to become a defining voice for a generation of conservatives and one of the movement’s most formidable power brokers.

At 18, Kirk dropped out of community college to co-found Turning Point USA (TPUSA). By his mid-20s, he became the youngest speaker at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and a household name in conservative circles. By 31, he commanded a $95 million political empire, galvanized millions of followers online and established a direct line to President Donald Trump .

Kirk was assassinated Wednesday during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. The gathering was the first stop on TPUSA’s planned "American Comeback Tour," and, at first, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

The charismatic founder of TPUSA gained recognition for his signature political debates on college campuses. Before the shot that killed him, Kirk sat under a white tent marked with the slogan "Prove Me Wrong," fielding open-mic questions from thousands.

His death leaves behind an energetic movement that indisputably reshaped conservative youth politics.

With backing from Republican donors like Foster Friess, Kirk turned the scrappy campus operation into one of the fastest-growing conservative nonprofits in America. Today, it’s a political juggernaut — its revenue, according to tax filings, soared from just $2 million in 2015 to $85 million in 2024.

Add in revenue from its political action arm, Turning Point Action, and the haul climbs well above $95 million.

After his death, TPUSA has seen a massive surge in inquiries for new college chapters as the organization works to advance Kirk's vision.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," said Monday that the organization has logged more than 37,000 inquiries from people eager to start new campus chapters. The surge underscores a clear indication that Kirk's message continues to resonate with a new generation of conservative voters.

As it stands, TPUSA currently has 900 official college chapters and approximately 1,200 high school chapters. Kolvet, who is also a spokesman for TPUSA, said there has been an increase in job applications.

"I have personally received hundreds of offers to work for us, or to work for free, or to just help however," Kolvet told Fox News Digital.

On Friday evening, Kirk's widow, Erika, vowed to carry on her husband’s mission in her first public comments since his death.

"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die," Erika Kirk said.

"I refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever," she added.

She also said that TPUSA's annual "AmericaFest" conference in Phoenix this December will continue as scheduled. Kirk’s celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for next Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

President Trump, his family members and some Cabinet officials are slated to attend Kirk's funeral.