Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 a ‘victory’ for non-violent protests: Steve Moore

During an interview on "Varney & Co." economist Stephen Moore said that the Canadian truckers have won based on their effective protests and that he believes an American convoy is unnecessary due to more governors rolling back COVID-19 mandates.

CANADIAN TRUCKER PROTEST: A DAY IN THE LIFE

STEPHEN MOORE: Well, good morning, Stuart, a couple of points. No.1, the Canadian protesters, those truckers have won, they've won. They have made their point in an emphatic way. People see the pictures. It's been misrepresented, by the way, by the media. It has been almost exclusively peaceful. No question about it. These are people who have made an incredible point, not just to the Canadian government, to people around the world. And you're right, you're starting to see this kind of a protest now in some of the European countries of New Zealand and others. So it has been a victory for non-violent protest, and it's probably time for it to end. And by the way, I do not think that protesters have the right to stop commerce and to block bridges and things of that nature. So I think the police acted correctly in clearing the bridges so that commerce could commence. And whether this should happen in the United States. You know, Stuart, I actually think that what's happening right now in the U.S. is a lot of these mandates and a lot of these mask requirements all over the country, even Democratic governors are getting rid of them now because the virus is in such rapid retreat. So hopefully we won't need protests because all of these mandates are going to go away in the next few weeks.

