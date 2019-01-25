Can Trump declare a national emergency to build the border wall?

The longest government shutdown on record is over...for now.

After a 35-day stalemate, President Trump and Congress reached a temporary agreement on Friday to fund the government for the next three weeks as the White House looks to find a way to finance a wall along the U.S-Mexico border.

Because the continuing resolution did not contain funding for the border wall, Trump has said he’s giving Congress three weeks to hash out a compromise on the wall. If there’s no deal at the end of the three weeks, Trump has floated the option of declaring a national emergency and move forward with construction.

It’s unclear whether the president could legally declare a national emergency to build the wall; if he were to do so, it would likely face immediate outcry -- and a legal challenge -- from Democrats.

Under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, Trump does have the legal authority to declare a national emergency. However, the act does not specify what constitutes an emergency, nor did it set specific criteria for declaring one. Instead, it set up the procedural requirements.

In order to call it, Trump would have to formally submit to Congress and the Federal Register a declaration of the national emergency and to specify the exact statutory authorities he’d be invoking. If he did not renew the declaration every year, it would expire. Congress is able to rescind a declaration, but to do so, they’d need to pass a joint resolution.

According to PolitiFact, however, declaring a national emergency would not automatically allocate the $5.7 billion Trump wants for the wall. Some experts also believe the president would invoke 10 U.S. Code Section 2808 and 33 U.S. Code Section 2293, which allows the use of “armed forces to undertake military construction projects, and the termination or deferment of Army civil works projects and using those resources to undertake other construction essential to national defense,” PolitiFact reported.

Since November 1979, there have been 58 declared national emergencies, according to data published by the Brennan Center; 31 are still in effect. They often deal with issues pertaining to national security or foreign affairs.

Experts also believe that the grounds for a declaration surrounding immigration in the U.S. are limited -- and could be tantamount to an abuse of executive powers.

"There is little to support claims of ‘gushing’ in between points of entry or that the gaps in the existing barriers are the source of any threats to national security," Toni Massaro,constitutional law professor at the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, told PolitiFact. “"Building a wall on the southern border may not solve the specific perils identified by the president; and the president's party had absolute control of the federal government for the past two years and did not authorize funds to build the wall."