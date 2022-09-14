Expand / Collapse search
California Gov. Newsom signs bill requiring social media companies' transparency

The social media companies would have to report policies on hate speech and other areas

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he signed a first-of-its-kind bill into law requiring social media companies to be transparent about their policies on hate speech, harassment, extremism and disinformation.

The measure, AB 587, will also require the companies to report data on the enforcement of the policies.

"California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country," Newsom said in a statement. "Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day."

"Social media has created incredible opportunities, but also real and proximate threats to our kids, to vulnerable communities, and to American democracy as we know it," Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, the bill's author, said. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is seen in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda after a meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) ((Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"This new law will finally pull back the curtain and require tech companies to provide meaningful transparency into how they are shaping our public discourse, as well as the role of social media in promoting hate speech, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and other dangerous content," he added.

Newsom signs AB 587

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel’s AB 587 (California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office) (California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office / Fox News)

While the bill had bipartisan support, its opponents have said companies already have to make their content moderation policies public and objected to requirements to disclose sensitive information to the state attorney general. 

Some of those opponents include the California Chamber of Commerce, Computer and Communications Industry Association, Consumer Technology Association, Internet Coalition, NetChoice and TechNet.

Social media app icons

In this photo illustration, the app icons of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus VR are displayed on a smartphone screen with a Meta logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Onur Dogman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) ((Photo Illustration by Onur Dogman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Last year it had stalled over free speech issues.

The legislation was sought by the Anti-Defamation League and other groups, which said the measure is key to combatting online hate speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.