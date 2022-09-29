Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

California 'bleeding red ink' as Newsom eyes White House: Rep. Darrell Issa

Newsom handing out inflation relief checks to boost re-election campaign, California Republican argues

close
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., weighs in on how the Biden administration’s policies are contributing to America’s expanding inflation problem on ‘Mornings with Maria.’   video

California’s basic structure is ‘bleeding red ink’: Rep. Darrell Issa

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., weighs in on how the Biden administration’s policies are contributing to America’s expanding inflation problem on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., criticized the Biden administration and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for their government spending, arguing Democrats' policies are contributing to a "huge" structural deficit in his state.

REP. DARRELL ISSA: These are the policies that are rippling down from President Biden. And I might note that President Biden said that there were gas prices below $3 and implying that what we see in California, the $6 gas, doesn't exist. I guess the tinting on the president's limousine is a little too dark for him to see the prices as he goes down the street. But, you know, our state is heading toward a structural deficit.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

UNITED STATES - JULY 15: California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is seen in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda after a meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday, July 15, 2022.  ((Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

In other words, the money [Newsom's] giving away today, inevitably, in 18 months, two years, we're back in a huge deficit. And so that's the first ridiculousness, is California's basic structure is bleeding red ink. But he has surplus right now. He's going to hand it out as part of his re-election, and then he's going to run for president. And I look forward to it. I look forward to a real debate between my failed policies that I live with in California and some regional policies like Governor Youngkin, Governor DeSantis and others that are drawing people to their states. 

CALIFORNIA BUSINESS OWNER FLEES GOLDEN STATE, HEADS FOR ALABAMA: 'IT'S CRAZY OUT THERE'

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

close
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., discusses the 2022 midterm elections, the U.S. economy’s deepening inflation crisis, and more political news on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

US economy continues to struggle because Biden refuses to cut stimulus: Rep. Darrell Issa

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., discusses the 2022 midterm elections, the U.S. economy’s deepening inflation crisis, and more political news on ‘Mornings with Maria.’