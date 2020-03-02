Buttigieg, Klobuchar out: Which 2020 Democrats will see funding boost?

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the latest 2020 Democrat to withdraw from the presidential race – following former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor, Pete Buttigieg’s announcement on Sunday – which will likely provide a funding boost to some of the remaining candidates.

Continue Reading Below

A campaign source told Fox News that while staffers had a “hunch” Klobuchar might drop out of the race today, she really came to the decision Monday.

The recent dropouts come after former Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary – accruing the second- highest number of delegates after Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday.

And it also provides a fundraising opportunity for some of the remaining candidates.

AMY KLOBUCHAR TO END PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, WILL ENDORSE BIDEN

According to OpenSecrets.org, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Biden are most likely to benefit from Buttgieg’s exit – though in different ways.

Buttigieg’s small donors are most likely to back Warren, while his large donors are likely to go for Biden. The former mayor raised $81 million from individual donors.

According to Reuters, Buttigieg plans to endorse Biden for president. There are media reports that Klobuchar will also back Biden.

WARREN UNVEILS PLAN TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS, WITH $400B FISCAL STIMULUS PACKAGE

Behind Biden and Buttigieg, Klobuchar had the third-highest number of billionaire donors, as reported by Forbes. Given Klobuchar’s expected support of the former vice president, he could also get a funding bump in Klobuchar’s absence.

But it was Sanders that beat out Klobuchar in small-dollar donations in her home state of Minnesota.

Tuesday will be the first contest where former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will be on the ballot. Delegates from 14 states – or roughly one-third of all pledged delegates – will be decided.

According to the most recent Fox News poll, Sanders had the most support among likely Democratic primary vote, at 31 percent, followed by Biden (18 percent) and Bloomberg (16 percent.)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE