Bud Light sales down nearly 30% compared to 2022 after partnership with transgender influencer

Bud Light sales are down nearly 30% compared to last year after a boycott in response to its partnership with a transgender influencer, according to a report.

The sales volume of Bud Light dropped 29.5% in the week ending on May 20 as compared to the same period last year, according to data provided to Newsweek by Bump Williams Consulting and Nielsen IQ. This data showed the sales revenue drop 25.7% in the same period.

BUD LIGHT, BUDWEISER HAVEN'T TWEETED IN OVER A MONTH AS BACKLASH OVER TRANSGENDER INFLUENCER CONTINUES

Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, has struggled financially amid boycotts after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, to celebrate "365 days of girlhood." Bud Light sent customized Bud Light cans to Mulvaney that portrayed the influencer's face.

The nearly 30% drop marks another increase in losses week to week since the boycott gained traction in April. Bud Light sales dropped 28.4% from last year for the week ending May 13.

Bud Light lost 24% of its sales and Budweiser fell 10.5% in the four weeks ending on May 20, according to the data.

FORMER ANHEUSER-BUSCH EXEC SAYS BUD LIGHT BACKLASH NOT 'GOING AWAY'

Anheuser-Busch has struggled with losses from its other products as well, such as Michelob Ultra, which fell 6.8% for the week ending in May 13. Its competitors, such as Coors Light and Miller Lite, have seen sales increases of 16.9% and 15.1% over the same period.

Bud Light attempted to boost sales ahead of Memorial Day weekend as it launched a promotional rebate that included an amount "equivalent to the purchase price of one (1) 15-pack or larger, up to $15" of Bud Light or other products, essentially making them free.

BUD LIGHT 24-PACK SELLS FOR $3.49 IN AT LEAST ONE STORE AS SALES TANK: REPORT

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, released a statement in April to address the boycott, but did not take a hard stance on whether it's partnership with Mulvaney was a mistake.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," Whitworth said. "We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company placed two employees on leave who were involved with the decision to partner with Mulvaney: Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, and Daniel Blake, Budweiser's group vice president for marketing. The decision to put them on leave "wasn't voluntary," the Wall Street Journal reported.