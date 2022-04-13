Brooklyn shooter raises concern for crime surge over the summer, former Boston police commissioner says

Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday to discuss the Brooklyn subway shooting, raising concern for a crime surge in the summer months.

ED DAVIS: What's most important right now is getting your hands on the suspect. I'm sure that there is a sense of desperation right now among the investigators here. You have a man who has injured so many people and clearly has emotionally disturbed problems. He's got easy access to weapons and explosives that were found, some of which were found in his seat after the shooting incident. So the bottom line is they are searching desperately for this suspect right now, looking for the vehicle he may have used when he rented the truck. He had to be getting around somehow before this incident. So they're trying to track him down right now.

I'm concerned about what this does to the summer. You know, this time of year and policing is always an indication of what kind of issues you're going to have with violent crime in the summer months when it gets hot out and people are out and about. And this is not a good start to the season, I'll tell you that.

