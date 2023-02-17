Border sources to Maria Bartiromo: Dozens of Chinese nationals allowed to cross into US every day

As tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise over alleged spy crafts, southern border officials have reportedly disclosed that dozens of Chinese citizens are crossing illegally into America.

On "Mornings with Maria" Friday, host Maria Bartiromo detailed exclusive breaking news she received from border sources who claimed in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley alone, border agents are allowing 15 to 20 Chinese nationals per day to cross the U.S. border.

Bartiromo also reported that her sources say many of these individuals have worked or are associated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and are given a notice to appear in court before being released from Border Patrol custody.

"They may or may not come back years later," Bartiromo added. "They're entering America with no questions asked after paying $35,000 a head to the drug cartels. We've recorded nearly 3,000 apprehensions of Chinese nationals crossing illegally into America just in this last fiscal year, which started on October 1."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visited the Arizona southern border Thursday, arguing that it is controlled by the cartels and that "no-one believes" the border is secure as the Biden administration claims.

McCarthy was in Cochise County, Arizona , with freshman Reps. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., Jen Kiggans, R-Va., and Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis.

McCarthy spoke after meeting with local officials and taking an aerial tour of that part of the border, which he said has seen some of the largest percentages of gotaways along the border. He dismissed claims by multiple administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Vice President Kamala Harris that the border is "secure."

"No one believes our border is secure, not the border agents, not America," he said. "Mayorkas has no integrity to continue to say that."

Rep. Chavez-DeRemer sympathized with those trying to escape the CCP on "Mornings with Maria" Friday as well, but called for more border security to protect against potential "bad actors."

"If we don't secure our border under this leadership, it's going to take Congress to act. And that's why you're seeing these freshman congressmen say, we made a promise, we talked to the American people and we said we're going to secure this border," Chavez-DeRemer said. "We have to come to parts of the country in order to do that."

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., also joined Friday’s conversation with Bartiromo and the freshman congresswoman, noting that the newly formed House committee on China is "very, very important."

"I think we have no idea how many different ways the Chinese have been on offense against us," Gingrich argued. "Anybody who reads the original 500 B.C. work, Sun Tzu's ‘Art of War,’ this is exactly the model that the Chinese believe in – slow, patient, steady penetration of your opponent, psychological domination."

"They say the greatest of all generals win bloodless victories," the former Speaker continued. "They are methodically out to undermine and isolate the United States and to get us into a position."

