America is providing incentives for people to come in here illegally: Rep. Andy Biggs

With illegal border crossings at such high levels, Congressman Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said the Ninth Circuit court is partially to blame and needs to be broken up.

“America is providing incentives for people to come in here illegally. We've got to stop providing those incentives,” Biggs said on Lou Dobbs Tonight Friday. “Mexico is providing some incentives as well. And the fact that they would actually conduct a raid on a caravan recently indicates that maybe they're going to start changing their ways but I need to see more action not less action from Mexico. And then we have to act in Congress and we also need -- the judiciary needs to get closer scrutiny.”

The Ninth Circuit court is responsible for blocking multiple attempts by President Trump to secure the southern border. Most recently, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, who was appointed by the Obama administration in 2009, put a halt to the Trump administrations’ “remain in Mexico” policy. This policy forces certain non-Mexican asylum seekers to wait and stay in Mexico until their court hearing. Trump has appointed two judges that are currently sitting on the Ninth Circuit.

Biggs suggests breaking up the Ninth Circuit and discipline judges who violate the constitution.

“We're sending $30 billion or more to Mexico every year in transfer payments. That's people sending money home. We've got to either freeze that or we have to tax it. We have to reduce or eliminate aid to these countries and we have to basically say we're not going to let you in the -- into the country. We've got -- Congress has got to change the Asylum laws,” Biggs said.

The president has also been a very harsh critic of the Ninth Circuit saying, “The Ninth Circuit is a complete & total disaster. It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79 percent and is used to get an almost guaranteed result.”