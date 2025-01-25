BMW UK announces it's leaving X — and gets mercilessly mocked

BMW Group UK’s announcement that it is "no longer posting on X" was met with backlash and mockery. In its post, the German luxury automaker’s UK branch also assured customers that the company would continue to post on Facebook and Instagram.

While the company did not explain the reasoning behind the decision, many social media users linked it to a controversy involving X owner Elon Musk doing what critics say was a "Nazi salute" during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Musk has taken heat from critics who accused him of doing a "fascist salute" while speaking at an Inauguration Day event. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) came to the billionaire’s defense, with ADL said that what Musk did was merely an "awkward gesture" and "not a Nazi salute."

Following the company's social media announcement, X users were quick to bring up the German luxury automaker’s past links to the Adolf Hitler, with many posting images of him touring BMW factories.

"Never ask a man his salary, a woman her weight, or a German company what their primary source of labor was from 1939-1945," Jack "Kenjac" Kennedy, a Barstool Sports podcaster and content creator, wrote.

On its website, BMW addresses its history, including the company’s actions during the "National Socialist era," but the page makes no mention of Hitler or the Nazis.

"During the war, the company management exhibited no moral scruples in making widespread use of forced labor and prisoners in concentration camps in order to comply with the production figures laid down by the authorities. These people had to work under terrible conditions and many died of hunger and exhaustion," the company’s website reads. "BMW bears a substantial share of the burden of responsibility for these events and undoubtedly incurred a burden of guilt in committing these crimes."

The company was also slammed for going "woke." This comes as many companies have started rolling back DEI policies. Even Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined in the mockery, telling followers they should not buy BMWs.

"BMW = "Becoming More Woke," Lee wrote on X. "Don’t buy their cars."

Meanwhile, Chaya Raichik, the creator of the popular X account LibsofTikTok, made fun of the company for writing the post.

"This isn’t an airport. You don’t need to announce your departure," Raichik wrote.

After criticism earlier this week, Musk joked that "radical leftists" were upset that they had to take a break from "praising Hamas to call me a Nazi," prompting Netanyahu came to the billionaire’s defense.

The Israeli prime minister said Musk was being "falsely smeared," calling him a "great friend of Israel."

"The social media presence of BMW Group brands is managed by each country/region to address their unique requirements," BMW UK told Fox Business in response to a request for comment. "In the UK we’ll continue to be active on X, providing a dedicated customer support channel to meet the needs of our customers. This approach will differ across our brands and regions, reflecting the specific needs of each market."