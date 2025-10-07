Blue state governor warns a Mamdani NYC mayoral victory could hurt Wall Street, neighboring state’s economy

Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has cautioned about a Zohran Mamdani victory in the New York City mayoral race given the impact his policies could have on Wall Street.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Lamont also alluded to the effect on neighboring Connecticut’s own financial ecosystem.

"New York City is the financial capital of the world, and we’re a big piece of it here," Lamont said at the Greenwich Economic Forum Tuesday. "I want to make sure that the next mayor understands how important New York City is to that system, and that’s important to Connecticut."

Lamont’s remarks come as the Democratic-Socialist candidate Mamdani, 33, continues to unsettle Wall Street and the broader business community with his left-wing platform.

His campaign promises include rent freezes, free child care, and the creation of government-run grocery stores, all financed by higher taxes on corporations and New York’s wealthiest.

Following a primary victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani now leads the race after current NYC Mayor Eric Adams withdrew from contention.

Lamont cautioned that instability in New York’s financial landscape could easily ripple into Connecticut’s own economy if Mamdani is successful.

At the same time, Lamont emphasized that Connecticut remains a haven of relative stability for financial firms.

"They know where the state is going to go, and the taxes are a little bit less," he said, adding that Democratic governors such as himself focus on pragmatic leadership.

"Governors have to balance the budget. They have to do it on time. Governors can’t shut down a government."

Lamont and the Mamdani campaign did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.