Bloomberg spent $550M to get 4 delegates from American Samoa? The economics of the US territory

American Samoa might be forgotten by many Americans living on the mainland of the United States, but the islands delivered Mike Bloomberg his first and only win in Tuesday's Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primary.

Even though the former New York mayor dropped out of the race Wednesday, he accounted for 49.9 percent of the vote there — roughly 175 votes — claiming four of its six delegates up for grabs. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who was born on the islands sitting between Hawaii and New Zealand, received 29.3 percent — 103 votes — and earned one delegate with 99 percent of caucus sites reporting. One of Amerian Samoa's six delegates has yet to be awarded.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won 10.5 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden won 8.8 percent, of the U.S. territory, both falling short of the 15 percent viability threshold for delegates.

Bloomberg's campaign was by far the most active in American Samoa with seven full-time staffers on the islands since January. Bloomberg spent over 500 million dollars in Super Tuesday states.

Below is a look at the American Samoa economy:

GDP: American Samoa's GDP increased 2.2 percent in 2018 after decreasing 5.8 percent in 2017 according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. For comparison, GDP for the United States — excluding its territories — increased 2.9 percent in 2018 after increasing 2.4 percent in 2017. Samoa's GDP per capita is roughly $4,323.

Industry: The primary industry of American Samoa is agriculture, claiming two-thirds of the islands' labor force. Other viable ways of dependency for the economy are development aid, private financing from overseas and trading with New Zealand and Australia providing between 35 percent and 40 percent of imports and purchasing 45 percent to 50 percent of exports.

The territory is currently working with Western Sustainable Agricultural Research and Education, Women in Business Development Inc. and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture on local agriculture projects to become a more sustainable engine for the islands.

With the clear, blue water surrounding the islands, tourism and fishing have also been key contributors to the American Samoa economy over the last decade. Starkist Management, the notable sustainable tuna, salmon and chicken pouch brand, operates ports in Samoa and throughout the Pacific waters.

Salary: In 2019, the average annual salary of American Samoa residents was $1,580 monthly for an annual income of $18,960.

Unemployment: The islands' unemployment rate is 8.46 percent, more than twice the US' current rate of 3.6 percent.

