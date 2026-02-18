Bipartisan bill looks to prepare workforce for AI future: 'Can't be left behind'

House members from both parties joined to introduce legislation Wednesday aimed at incentivizing companies to train their employees to utilize artificial intelligence.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., introduced the AI Workforce Training Act along with Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. If passed, the legislation would create a tax credit for companies who invest in AI trainings for their employees.

"If quantum computing and AI are the future, our workforce can’t be left behind. This workforce tax credit gives them the training they need to compete for the high-paying tech jobs of tomorrow, right here at home," Lawler said in a statement.

According to the text of the bill, companies would be allowed to claim a tax credit equal to 30% of qualified expenses, up to $2,500 per employee per year, for costs related to teaching workers how to use, manage and build AI systems.

The legislation also directs the Departments of Treasury, Labor and Commerce to launch a public outreach campaign to make businesses aware of the tax credit.

"AI is already changing how we work and that transformation will keep getting faster, and we can’t let the American worker get left behind," Gottheimer said in a statement. "Change is coming, and if we want America to continue to lead the world in AI innovation, we need to make sure American workers are ready for the jobs of the future."

The legislation comes as members of Congress continue to debate how the country should address AI innovations.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told FOX Business last week that she is concerned about potential job losses.

"I am deeply concerned about AI and what it's going to mean when people go out one day for lunch and come back and their jobs aren't there anymore, and that happens to millions and millions of people. Now is the moment when we need to be preparing," Warren told FOX Business.

Pressed on what large-scale displacement could mean for the middle class, Warren – the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee – issued a stark warning.

"We lost more than 100,000 manufacturing jobs last year," she said. "If AI comes in on top of that and literally wipes out the income for millions of families we're going to see a full-blown crisis right here in this country. If you know the bad weather is threatening out there, now's the time to prepare for it."

