Billboard bashes Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon

After Amazon decided to back out of their second headquarters in Long Island City, Job Creators Network posted a billboard in Times Square, New York calling out Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who has been outspoken against the e-commerce giant.

Continue Reading Below

Ocasio-Cortez fought back tweeting, "Few things effectively communicate the power we’ve built in fighting dark money & anti-worker policies like billionaire-funded groups blowing tons of cash on wack billboards (this one is funded by the Mercers)."

Alfredo Ortiz, the Job Creators Network president responsible for the billboard, told FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit” on Thursday that, "We want to drive this point home - socialism takes, but capitalism creates.”

He went on to say, “I think this is a prime indication of what socialism took from the citizens of New York, something that frankly the two chief CEOs of the state and the city, [Gov. Andrew] Cuomo and [Mayor Bill] de Blasio work very hard to bring that deal to the citizens. They wanted it. 70% of them said they wanted it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

The Jobs Creators Network issued a response to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet with yet another billboard that says: "Hey, AOC, saw your whack tweet."