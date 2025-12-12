Bill Gates says Trump admin foreign aid cuts causing 'lots of deaths'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, a philanthropist who chairs the Gates Foundation, indicated to Politico's Dasha Burns during an interview that the Trump administration's cuts in U.S. foreign aid have resulted in many deaths.

Gates told Burns that America is not the only country that has cut assistance.

In the Gates Foundation's 2025 Goalkeepers report, he asserted that "In 2024, 4.6 million children died before their fifth birthday. In 2025, that number is projected to rise for the first time this century, by just over 200,000, to an estimated 4.8 million children."

He told Burns that "nobody wants to take responsibility for the tragedy that's going on here. In my dialogue with President Trump he clearly cares about these issues and wants to find, a, a generous level for the spending that the U.S. won't be responsible for these big increases."

Gates indicated that "sudden and massive cuts" to assistance have undeniably "led to lots of deaths."

Gates said his talks with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio make him "hopeful that they and the Congress will make sure that" the U.S. returns to very near the "level of generosity that existed before 2025."