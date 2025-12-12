Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Bill Gates
Published

Bill Gates says Trump admin foreign aid cuts causing 'lots of deaths'

Microsoft founder says Trump 'clearly cares' about deaths abroad

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 12

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, a philanthropist who chairs the Gates Foundation, indicated to Politico's Dasha Burns during an interview that the Trump administration's cuts in U.S. foreign aid have resulted in many deaths.

Gates told Burns that America is not the only country that has cut assistance.

In the Gates Foundation's 2025 Goalkeepers report, he asserted that "In 2024, 4.6 million children died before their fifth birthday. In 2025, that number is projected to rise for the first time this century, by just over 200,000, to an estimated 4.8 million children."

BILL GATES PIVOTS CLIMATE STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON POVERTY OVER CARBON EMISSIONS REDUCTION

Bill Gates

Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates attends day two of Laver Cup 2025 at Chase Center on Sept. 20, 2025, in San Francisco. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Laver Cup / Getty Images)

He told Burns that "nobody wants to take responsibility for the tragedy that's going on here. In my dialogue with President Trump he clearly cares about these issues and wants to find, a, a generous level for the spending that the U.S. won't be responsible for these big increases."

BILL GATES PLEDGES TO GIVE AWAY NEARLY ALL HIS WEALTH AND CLOSE HIS FOUNDATION IN 2045

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, speaks at Caltech's Beckman Auditorium in Pasadena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gates indicated that "sudden and massive cuts" to assistance have undeniably "led to lots of deaths."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

BILL GATES DROPS $51B IN ONE WEEK FOLLOWING VOW NOT TO DIE RICH

close
Committee to Unleash Prosperity co-founder Steve Moore and ClimateDepot.com executive editor Marc Morano weigh in on longtime climate alarmist Bill Gates pivoting his stance and more on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Bill Gates realizes this is a 'dead end,' argues editor

Committee to Unleash Prosperity co-founder Steve Moore and ClimateDepot.com executive editor Marc Morano weigh in on longtime climate alarmist Bill Gates pivoting his stance and more on 'The Bottom Line.'

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gates said his talks with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio make him "hopeful that they and the Congress will make sure that" the U.S. returns to very near the "level of generosity that existed before 2025."