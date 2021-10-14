Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Biden’s tax hikes will ‘significantly hurt’ businesses: Rep. Brady

Washington has all the money it needs, the Texas rep. said

close
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, provides insight into Biden’s tax hikes.  video

Biden’s corporate tax hikes will ‘significantly hurt’ businesses: Rep. Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, provides insight into Biden’s tax hikes. 

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who assisted with Trump’s tax plan during his presidency, discussed how Biden’s tax hikes will impact the U.S. economy. He told FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." Thursday that the presidents spending plan will "significantly hurt" businesses. 

FED WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION RISK AS IT FIRMED UP TAPERING PLAN

REP. KEVIN BRADY: We're seeing record revenues because we got the economy moving again, became the most competitive economy in the world. We saw small businesses investing, expanding, we saw jobs in manufacturing coming back from overseas, and so we saw record levels. What this says is that another myth that President Biden uses in much of the narrative he gives on taxes [is] false. This one got debunked. Tax revenues are not down. Corporations are hitting record revenues for the federal government. 

The bottom line is Washington has all the money it needs. It just doesn't have all the money it wants in the Democrats’ view… I think we hike taxes trying to come out of pandemic, self-sabotage our competitiveness with foreign countries. You're going to see slower GDP growth. You're going to see flatter paychecks. You're going to see jobs moving overseas. The main street businesses [that] get hammered with about six different tax hikes in President Biden's bill is going to get hurt in a significant way. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, discusses how Biden’s tax hikes will impact the U.S. economy.  video

Rep. Kevin Brady on Biden’s tax hikes

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, discusses how Biden’s tax hikes will impact the U.S. economy. 