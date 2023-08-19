Bidens stay at house in Lake Tahoe owned by former 2020 rival and green climate investor Tom Steyer

President Biden and his family are staying in a vacation home in Lake Tahoe owned by climate activist and former Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Nevada on Friday for the week-long vacation after Biden hosted a summit Friday at Camp David with leaders of Japan and South Korea.

The private home on the massive lake and tourist attraction is owned by Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor. Steyer ran for president in 2020 and is known for his advocacy surrounding climate change. He is also a billionaire investor and donor to the Democratic Party.

Steyer was a long-shot candidate and eventually dropped out of the Democratic contest, which was eventually won by then-candidate Biden.

Following his unsuccessful 2020 campaign, Steyer co-founded the green energy project Galvanize Climate Solutions in 2021 with the stated goal "to accelerate the adoption of clean technology and increase the rate of decarbonization."

The White House told the press pool that the house was not a borrowed home and was rented for fair market value.

The Associated Press reported that several members of Biden's family accompanied the president and first lady on Air Force One to Nevada. Hunter Biden, who is facing a special counsel investigation after a plea deal over gun and tax charges collapsed, and his family were already at Lake Tahoe when the president arrived.

The vacation will be paused on Monday when the Bidens will meet with those affected by the recent wildfire in Maui, which have killed more than 114 people.

The latest vacation is Biden's second in August so far. Earlier this month, the Bidens vacationed in the president's home state of Delaware, staying in Rehoboth Beach.

