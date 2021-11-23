Biden’s spending plan hides how much it taxes middle class: Grover Norquist

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, suggesting that Biden’s spending plan hides how much it taxes the middle class, after the House passed the Build Back Better Act.

HOUSE PASSES BIDEN'S BUILD BACK BETTER SPENDING PLAN, HERE'S HOW IT MAY IMPACT YOUR FINANCES

GROVER NORQUIST: It's not good news, and it could get worse because remember, the Senate gets to play with this. All of the ideas that we worried about, like spying on your bank account, it didn't pass the House, but Biden still wants to do it. The Democratic senators still want to do it. So keep in mind the list of ‘horribles’ from the House, highest personal income tax increase in the developed world, capital gains tax going up to 37 percent, highest since Jimmy Carter, when we had inflation and malaise… then there are a series of targeted tax cuts, subsidies that are political payoffs. Billions for trial lawyers to sue people, big constituency, big donors to the Democratic Party, billions to the press, to newspapers and radio… even TV.

Targeted subsidies worth more than a billion dollars, going to, you know, directly to reporters and to their companies. Did the reporters who cheerlead this Democratic plan, and maybe the Senate plan, tell you about the conflict, direct conflict of interest they have? There's a home heating oil tax that will raise the taxes on creating natural gas by about $8 billion or so. So we're talking about a great deal of taxes coming out of workers. There's a trillion dollars in business taxes, corporate income taxes. That's just a disguised tax on wages and higher prices. About 70 percent of the corporate income taxes paid by workers directly in lower wages. We saw the opposite of that when Trump and the Republicans cut the corporate income tax and wages went up. Raise the corporate income tax, wages go down again. Politicians love the corporate income tax because it's a way of hiding that they're taxing the middle class.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: