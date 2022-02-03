Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Real cause of NYC crime is soft stance, business owner says

President Biden to meet with NYC Mayor Eric Adams regarding gun crime

close
FOX Business’ Madison Alworth and small business owner Thomas Lo discuss how the rise in crime is affecting New York City businesses. video

Biden to visit New York amid crime surge

FOX Business’ Madison Alworth and small business owner Thomas Lo discuss how the rise in crime is affecting New York City businesses.

A New York City small business owner spoke out on soft-on-crime policies ahead of President Biden’s visit on Thursday. 

"We see what's happening in San Francisco, and we can expect to see the same over here if we keep doing what we're doing. It doesn't help us – the workers of the city. We're not criminals, you know, we're trying to work, trying to make a living," Thomas Lo told FOX Business’ Madison Alworth during an interview that aired on "Varney & Co." 

NEW YORK CITY BUSINESS LEADERS PRESSURE DA BRAG… AGAIN

Although the murder rate has decreased, crime in the Big Apple is taking its toll. According to the New York City Police Department, the number of rapes rose more than 26%, the amount of robberies increased more than 32% and grand larceny auto has increased more than 92% compared to a year ago. 

Biden is set to meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to discuss gun crime. 

close
Minority Leader of the NYC Council Joe Borelli weighs in on Biden heading to New York City to address gun crime surge. video

Democratic Party’s policy on policing is ‘completely wrong’: Joe Borelli

Minority Leader of the NYC Council Joe Borelli weighs in on Biden heading to New York City to address gun crime surge.

Just recently, two NYPD officers were shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call. 

Ahead of his meeting with Biden, Adams said there is a "real problem with the flow of guns to the inner city" and it is "imperative" to "beef up" the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and provide funding to crisis management teams on the ground. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"My conversation today is to deal with the Ghost Gun crisis, that he's [Biden] looking to make sure that we legislate to stop, but also the gun traffickers," he told WNYW. "We need real strong federal laws here in New York City as well."