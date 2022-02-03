Real cause of NYC crime is soft stance, business owner says

A New York City small business owner spoke out on soft-on-crime policies ahead of President Biden’s visit on Thursday.

"We see what's happening in San Francisco, and we can expect to see the same over here if we keep doing what we're doing. It doesn't help us – the workers of the city. We're not criminals, you know, we're trying to work, trying to make a living," Thomas Lo told FOX Business’ Madison Alworth during an interview that aired on "Varney & Co."

Although the murder rate has decreased, crime in the Big Apple is taking its toll. According to the New York City Police Department, the number of rapes rose more than 26%, the amount of robberies increased more than 32% and grand larceny auto has increased more than 92% compared to a year ago.

Biden is set to meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to discuss gun crime.

Just recently, two NYPD officers were shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call.

Ahead of his meeting with Biden, Adams said there is a "real problem with the flow of guns to the inner city" and it is "imperative" to "beef up" the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and provide funding to crisis management teams on the ground.

"My conversation today is to deal with the Ghost Gun crisis, that he's [Biden] looking to make sure that we legislate to stop, but also the gun traffickers," he told WNYW. "We need real strong federal laws here in New York City as well."