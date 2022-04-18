Biden will require infrastructure projects buy from America first for steel, iron

The Biden administration will require that material purchased to build projects funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill be made in the United States, according to administration officials.

The 17-page guidance being issued Monday also contains rules by which such requirements can be waived if there are not enough domestic producers or the material is too expensive, but the goal remains that fewer waivers will be necessary as U.S. manufacturing increases.

Beginning May 14, none of the money allocated to federal agencies for infrastructure projects can be used "unless all of the iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials used in the project are produced in the United States," according to a provision in the infrastructure bill that passed last November.

The guidance also explains that such requirements can be waived if the purchase "would be inconsistent with the public interest," if the needed materials aren’t produced "in sufficient and reasonably available quantities or of a satisfactory quality," or if U.S. materials increase a project’s cost by more than 25%.

The federal government is already spending $350 billion on construction projects this year, though the administration is unable to account for what percentage of materials being used for ongoing infrastructure projects is made in the U.S.

The guidance comes as President Biden attempts to create jobs and handle supply chain issues amid skyrocketing 40-year high inflation.

"From Day One, every action I’ve taken to rebuild our economy has been guided by one principle: Made in America," Biden said last week during a speech at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, North Carolina. "It takes a federal government that doesn’t just give lip service to buying American but actually takes action."

