Biden to name Rouse, Tanden to economic team

President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate a diverse group of economic advisers to serve alongside Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen as he prepares to confront the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the decision said Sunday.

Mr. Biden will nominate Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, a center-left think tank, to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget. He will nominate Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton University labor economist, to be chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, these people said.

The president-elect also plans to choose Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo, a former senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration, to serve as Ms. Yellen’s top deputy at the Treasury Department. And he will turn to two campaign economic advisers, Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, to serve as members of the CEA alongside Ms. Rouse, the people said.

Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to introduce his key economic picks Tuesday in Wilmington, Del., as his incoming administration faces a bleak economic outlook with millions of Americans still seeking work and slow job growth heading into the winter months after a strong bounceback during the summer.