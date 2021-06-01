Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Biden suspends Alaska oil, gas leases in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

The decision marked a reversal of Trump efforts to expand drilling in the region

close
Stephen Schork of The Schork Report, Gibbs Wealth Management President Erin Gibbs and Belpointe chief strategist David Nelson discuss oil prices, inflation, infrastructure, today’s markets and economic recovery.   video

What does price of oil say about global economic recovery?

Stephen Schork of The Schork Report, Gibbs Wealth Management President Erin Gibbs and Belpointe chief strategist David Nelson discuss oil prices, inflation, infrastructure, today’s markets and economic recovery.  

The Biden administration suspended oil and gas drilling leases within Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge pending the outcome of an environmental impact review, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision marked a reversal of the Trump administration’s efforts to expand drilling in the region. President Biden previously placed a temporary hold on oil and gas activities within the refuge, citing potential "legal deficiencies" in a Trump-backed leasing program.

White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said the suspension of drilling "marks an important step forward fulfilling President Biden’s promise to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. 

"President Biden believes America’s national treasures are cultural and economic cornerstones of our country and he is grateful for the prompt action by the Department of the Interior to suspend all leasing pending a review of decisions made in the last administration’s final days that could have changes to the character of this special place forever," McCarthy added.

COMPARING REPUBLICANS' $928B INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN TO BIDEN'S: WHAT'S IN EACH PROPOSAL?

close
The Cow Guy at AG Optimus Scott Shellady on the colonial pipeline cyber attack. Quill Intelligence LLC CEO Danielle DiMartino Booth discusses her outlook for the cryptocurrency phenomenon and inflation. video

Oil prices could go 'a lot higher' from colonial pipeline attack: Scott Shellady

The Cow Guy at AG Optimus Scott Shellady on the colonial pipeline cyber attack. Quill Intelligence LLC CEO Danielle DiMartino Booth discusses her outlook for the cryptocurrency phenomenon and inflation.

Republicans and Democrats have clashed for decades over drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Democrats and indigenous groups have opposed drilling, citing environmental concerns.

The US Bureau of Land Management approved leases for nine tracts of land within the refigure just days before former President Donald Trump left office. The leases were announced publicly on Trump’s final day in office.

The Interior Department said a review ordered by Biden had confirmed "defects" with the leasing program.

"After conducting the required review, the Department identified defects in the underlying Record of Decision supporting the leases, including the lack of analysis of a reasonable range of alternatives in the EIS conducted under NEPA," the department said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Biden has pledged to prioritize green energy initiatives as part of an effort to reduce carbon emissions. He paused oil and gas leases on federal land by executive order in January. The president called for an end to drilling in the Alaskan refuge during his presidential campaign.

Last month, the Biden administration faced criticism after the president backed a separate Trump-era oil drilling project in Alaska.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.