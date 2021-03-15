Biden to tout stimulus checks in Georgia – after promising larger amount during Senate runoffs

President Biden and Vice President Harris will be in Georgia on Friday to tout the $1,400 stimulus checks that will go out to many Americans as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that Biden signed last week.

"On Friday, President Biden and Vice President Harris will travel to Georgia," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing on Monday. "As you all already know, to underscore how they and congressional Democrats fulfilled their promise in delivering for $1400 dollar checks to finish the job of $2000 in direct relief to millions of Americans."

MANCHIN PLEDGES TO BLOCK BIDEN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL IF REPUBLICANS AREN'T INCLUDED

Some progressive voters and even lawmakers have expressed displeasure with the $1400 amount after Biden campaigned in Georgia for then-Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ahead of their Jan. 6 runoff election. Warnock and Ossoff, now senators, heavily campaigned on the promise of $2,000 checks.

Georgia Democrats have since raised questions about the promise after Democrats said the government was sending $2000 checks — if you count the $600 checks sent during the Trump administration.

"If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency for so many people who are struggling right now," Biden said at a rally for both candidates on Jan. 4.

Even progressive Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., took issue with the numbers recently.

"$1400 survival checks was already a compromise. Now some Democrats have taken them away from 17M people," Bush wrote on Twitter on March 4.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that Americans could see the stimulus checks in their bank accounts as soon as the weekend.

This will be the third round of stimulus payments. The CARES Act offered most Americans $1200 and the Omnibus COVID relief deal in December paid out $600.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.