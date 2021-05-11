Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden says 1 million Americans signed up for health coverage during special enrollment

Biden signed an executive order in January that expanded access to the Affordable Care Act

President Biden announced Tuesday that one million Americans signed up for health insurance through HealthCare.gov during a special enrollment period that started on Feb. 15.

The White House issued a statement that also credited Biden’s American Rescue Plan for lowering insurance premiums for nine million Americans.

"This milestone reinforces what we know to be true, there is a real demand for quality, affordable health care across the United States," Biden said. The opportunity to sign up for the Affordable Care Act plans will be available until Aug. 15.

Biden signed an executive order in January that expanded access to the Affordable Care Act.

When Biden took office, there were more than 20 million people covered by the Obama-era law. 

In April, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that about 33 million Americans were uninsured. The CBO estimated that 3 million lost their coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.