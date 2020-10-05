Biden to write notes to voters as Trump is sidelined with coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced on Monday that his campaign would begin sending voters notes as a form of engagement, following President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Biden said he would communicate with Americans about his plans to "build our country back better."

In a press release on his campaign website, Biden wrote that this is not how he envisioned the 2020 campaign playing out, adding that the pandemic may prevent him from visiting some areas in person.

“I hoped to visit your communities and have that exchange of ideas in person,” Biden said. “I’ve even been known to go out and knock some doors. And while I’m still getting out there — in a socially distant way — I know I won’t be able to reach everyone.”

Biden said the notes will include personal stories and behind-the-scenes moments from the campaign, as well as important issues at stake in the election.

The announcement comes as Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, where he was admitted following his confirmed coronavirus diagnosis on Friday.

As Trump recovers from the virus, Biden has a rare opportunity to capitalize on having the campaign trail largely to himself.

Trump has repeatedly ridiculed Biden for what the president characterizes as hiding “in his basement” throughout the pandemic, rendering Biden less visible to the voting public than his opponent. Trump has continued to hold outdoor rallies and appearances with his supporters.

Biden maintained that he was following health and safety guidelines.

Trump and Biden partook in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle last week, but Biden has tested negative for COVID-19. A number of lawmakers and White House officials, however, have tested positive.