Biden: 'I am confident' crippling nationwide rail strike will be avoided

President Biden on Tuesday expressed confidence that a dispute between unions and the nation's freight railroads will be resolved before a nationwide railroad strike that could cripple the economy just before Christmas.

The president spoke briefly to reporters before a meeting with Congressional leaders to discuss upcoming legislative priorities for the lame duck session of Congress. He remarked that the looming strike must be a top priority for lawmakers.

"Congress, I think, has to act to prevent it," Biden said. "It's not an easy call, but I think we have to do it. The economy is at risk."

Asked if he was confident a rail strike would be avoided, Biden replied, "I am confident."

Business groups from across the U.S. on Monday called for Congress to take "immediate" action to avoid a strike. A coalition of 449 organizations led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said lawmakers must act before the Dec. 9 strike deadline to prevent any work stoppage, which could cost the economy an estimated $2 billion per day and exacerbate inflation.

In September, the Biden administration brokered a tentative agreement between railroad companies and the unions threatening a strike. The agreement would provide rail workers a 24% wage increase during the five-year period from 2020 through 2024, with thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses. But union rail workers opposed to the deal are unhappy that it does not do more to address quality-of-life issues, particularly a lack of sick time and working on skeleton crews.

The rank-and-file members of four unions voted against Biden's proposal and are holding out to see if a new deal that addresses those quality-of-life issues can be reached. All 12 unions involved in negotiations must ratify their new agreements to avert a potential work stoppage.

