Biden is 'fundamentally destroying' America, says Sen. Ron Johnson

During an interview on ‘Mornings with Maria,’ Thursday, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson hammers Joe Biden and the ‘radical left’ for contributing to America's economic suffering.



SEN. RON JOHNSON: I would argue the solution is relatively well known. But the problem is they [Biden admin] are dedicated to their radical left policies. They figure the time is running out. So they do everything they can to try and make more Americans dependent on government, grow deficit spending. This is what they want to do. This was their aim. This, again, this didn't just happen. This isn't an accident. Everything all the problems are experienced in this country today. Almost all of them, you know, the big ones are caused by radical left policies, that this is what they ran on.

You remember, they were going to fundamentally transform America. You know, now we're seeing what fundamental transformation looks like. Open borders, 40 year high inflation, record gasoline prices, rising crime. They are fundamentally destroying this country. They need to be stopped. That's what elections are going to be all about in November.

