Biden directs the TSA to double fines for maskless travelers

President Joe Biden directed the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday to double fines associated with travelers who refuse to wear personal protective face masks.

"Tonight, I’m announcing that the Transportation Safety [sic] Administration, the TSA, will double the fines on travelers who refuse to mask. If you break the rules, be prepared to pay," Biden said during a speech at the White House, announcing his 6-point plan to combating the spread of the coronavirus.

"And, by the way, show some respect," the president added, pointing to clashes between enraged passengers and aviation workers and flight attendants over the mask requirement. "The anger you see on television directed at flight attendants is wrong. It’s ugly."

BIDEN TO ANNOUNCE VACCINE MANDATE FOR COMPANIES WITH MORE THAN 100 EMPLOYEES

The TSA will "ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle COVID-19," Biden added, as fines will be increased to "$500 to $1,000 for first offenders and $1,000 to $3,000 for second offenders."

The president’s plan also included vaccination mandates for federal employees and contractors as well as a new rule for businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccination or weekly negative coronavirus tests. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, will create and enforce this rule, Biden said.

Biden also laid the groundwork for booster shots later this month and encouraged unvaccinated Americans to reconsider their hesitation.

"This is not about freedom or personal choice," he said, admitting his plan is expected to impact as many as 100 million Americans, or two-thirds of the workforce. "It's about protecting yourself and those around you, the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love. My job as president is to protect all Americans.

"The time for waiting is over," Biden added. "We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The TSA initially announced in January that first-time violators of the travel-related mask mandate would face a $250 fine.

"By doubling the range of penalties, we seek to reinforce the importance of voluntary adherence," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.