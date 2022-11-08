Expand / Collapse search
Cavuto: Coast to Coast

Biden's comment that democracy is at stake is 'baloney': Geraldo Rivera

Rivera refuted the president's claim and stressed that a divided government 'requires compromise'

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera discusses the markets reacting to the midterm elections, the Democrats' democracy messaging and Trump's planned announcement. video

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera discusses the markets reacting to the midterm elections, the Democrats' democracy messaging and Trump's planned announcement.

"The Five" co-host Geraldo Rivera addressed key issues for voters, Tuesday, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that a "sea change" in the House and Senate is not inevitable and refuting the president's claim that democracy is at stake on Election Day 2022.

GERALDO RIVERA: You have a situation where everyone goes back to the team that they brought. The election is contested in the middle by independents. Democrats come home. Republicans come home. I don’t see this as a sea change that so many of my colleagues are suggesting. I think it is going to be a lot tighter. I think that divided government, it's not so much that nothing gets done, it is that if anything gets done it requires compromise. 

For instance, on the issue of immigration. A divided government, maybe they get together finally after all these decades and come with a comprehensive immigration plan that works. Rather than saying, "oh look, you’re in charge and it’s awful." I want people to come together. I was disappointed with President Biden’s speech the other day. Democracy itself is at stake. That is baloney. Democracy is not at stake. 

