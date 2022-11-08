Biden's comment that democracy is at stake is 'baloney': Geraldo Rivera

"The Five" co-host Geraldo Rivera addressed key issues for voters, Tuesday, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that a "sea change" in the House and Senate is not inevitable and refuting the president's claim that democracy is at stake on Election Day 2022.

GERALDO RIVERA: You have a situation where everyone goes back to the team that they brought. The election is contested in the middle by independents. Democrats come home. Republicans come home. I don’t see this as a sea change that so many of my colleagues are suggesting. I think it is going to be a lot tighter. I think that divided government, it's not so much that nothing gets done, it is that if anything gets done it requires compromise.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS ABOUT INFLATION, TAXES, CRIME, THE BORDER AND EDUCATION: JOE CONCHA

For instance, on the issue of immigration. A divided government, maybe they get together finally after all these decades and come with a comprehensive immigration plan that works. Rather than saying, "oh look, you’re in charge and it’s awful." I want people to come together. I was disappointed with President Biden’s speech the other day. Democracy itself is at stake. That is baloney. Democracy is not at stake.