Biden's budget 'intentional malpractice,' Heritage Foundation president says

Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts appeared on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to discuss the U.S.'s relationship with China and President Biden's proposed $5.8T budget for 2023. During the segment, Roberts told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo he believes Biden's budget to be "intentional malpractice" and it serves to "reorder America as we know it."

BIDEN PITCHES LARGEST TAX HIKE IN HISTORY AS PART OF $5.8T BUDGET REQUEST

DR. KEVIN ROBERTS: The headline that I would write, in addition to all the good points you make, Maria, is that this budget is designed to reorder America as we know it. Once again, no hyperbole intended, but if you think about where we're increasing spending with the Green New Deal, with so-called climate change and ignoring what's going on at the southern border, all the while not investing in what we need to invest in regarding strategic defense, you know that this administration is not just incompetent. This is intentional malpractice to sustain the American way of life.

It is vital for Americans to understand that, to resist this with every political ounce of will we have, because if this budget or something it like it is passed in Congress, America as we know it is going to begin to deteriorate. It is not an exaggeration to say that, and that's why at Heritage, we're fighting this tooth and nail every single day.

