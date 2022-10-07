Expand / Collapse search
Gas Prices

Biden blames Russia, Saudi Arabia for rising gas prices, takes credit for recent dip

Biden says, 'I was able to bring gasoline down well over $1.60'

President Biden blamed OPEC+ for rising gas prices, while crediting himself for bringing prices down recently, at a Maryland event Friday. video

Biden: Gas prices going up because of Russian, Saudi OPEC+ decision, went down because of him

President Biden blamed OPEC+ for rising gas prices, while crediting himself for bringing prices down recently, at a Maryland event Friday.

President Biden spoke at a Volvo manufacturing plant on Friday, where he blamed the fresh rise in gas prices in the U.S. on Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Gas prices have been ticking up in recent weeks, and Biden said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) decision Wednesday to cut production is the cause.

"I was able to bring gasoline down well over $1.60, but it's inching up because of what the Russians and the Saudis just did," Biden told the audience in Hagerstown, Maryland.

"I'm not finished with that yet," he added.

OPEC+ OUTPUT CUT ON TAP, ADP REPORT AND MORE: WEDNESDAY'S 5 THINGS TO KNOW

California gas prices

Gas prices over $7 a gallon are displayed at a Chevron gas station in Mill Valley, California, on Monday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ministers from OPEC+ on Wednesday said they would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day in a move that is expected to raise oil prices globally.

BIDEN STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE DOWN SHARPLY AFTER DEMS SHUT DOWN TRUMP REFILL EFFORT

The OPEC decision came as the White House pushed top oil producers like Saudi Arabia — which leads the international oil cartel — not to make drastic cuts to oil production as gas prices remain high.

President Biden talked about rising gas prices in Maryland

President Biden speaks at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez / AP Newsroom)

The White House is hoping clean energy will help the U.S. weather the OPEC decision.

"Today's announcement is a reminder of why it is so critical that the United States reduce its reliance on foreign sources of fossil fuels with the Inflation Reduction Act," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.