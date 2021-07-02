Biden authorizes federal funding increase for debris removal in Surfside

President Biden increased the level of federal funding available for debris removal and emergency protective measures at the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla.

The expanded funding comes as 128 people remain missing and only 20 have been confirmed dead.

Biden issued an emergency declaration for Surfside last Friday, and this Friday’s expanded declaration increases federal assistance to cover 100% of eligible costs through 30 days after last Thursday’s collapse.

Biden visited the devastation on Thursday, one week after the 12-story collapse, where he met with the families of the victims.

Two more bodies were pulled from the wreckage Thursday night, including one 7-year-old girl who was the daughter of a Miami firefighter, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The rescue operation had temporarily halted Thursday due to structural safety concerns.

Hope continues to diminish for those who have not been accounted for to be found alive with each passing day. Biden said Thursday that families have "basic, heart-wrenching questions, ‘Will I be able to recover the body? How can I have closure without getting to bury them?"

The president told Florida officials the federal government stood ready to assist however it was needed. "This is your show – we just want to make sure whatever you need," he said.

Meanwhile, rescuers are monitoring Hurricane Elsa, which could potentially hit South Florida in the coming days, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Engineers are planning to demolish what is left standing of Champlain Towers South.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan and the IDF search and rescue team flew down to Miami to assist with the search. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also sent New Jersey Task Force 1, a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team to assist.