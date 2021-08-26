Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal an ‘enormous foreign policy debacle’: Marc Short

Marc Short, the former Chief of Staff to Vice President Pence, argued the way the U.S. is choosing to "abandon" the Bagram Air Force Base and withdraw from Afghanistan is "unconscionable" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MARC SHORT: I think it's hard to think of a greater foreign policy debacle in recent American history than what is unfolding right now. I think that it's really difficult to understand why America wouldn't decide to maintain and hold Bagram Air Force Base.

Everybody wanted to bring our troops home. It's understandable. It's been a long war. But the reality is that to this day, we have 29,000 troops in Korea. We brought our men and women home from World War II but we have 35,000 troops in Germany. We were maintaining the peace in Afghanistan with 2,500 troops. And that base is so centrally located between Iran, Russia and China, our three greatest foreign policy adversaries.

And so to abandon the base that American taxpayers have put so much into and to see this withdrawal unfolding the way it is and the chaos that's happening -- and the potential reality of the Biden administration still acknowledging that Americans could be left behind -- is really unconscionable. And I think that it's an enormous foreign policy debacle.

CIA, US TROOPS CONDUCT MISSIONS OUTSIDE KABUL AIRPORT TO EXTRACT AMERICANS, ALLIES

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: